Smurfit Westrock CEO Sells Shares on London Exchange

December 04, 2024 — 11:32 am EST

Smurfit Westrock (SW) has released an update.

Saverio Mayer, President and CEO of Smurfit Westrock for Europe, MEA, and APAC, has sold 25,000 ordinary shares at a weighted average price of £43.27 each on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction might attract attention from investors and analysts monitoring executive stock movements in the market.

SW

