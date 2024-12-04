Smurfit Westrock CEO Sells Shares on London Exchange

Smurfit Westrock (SW) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Saverio Mayer, President and CEO of Smurfit Westrock for Europe, MEA, and APAC, has sold 25,000 ordinary shares at a weighted average price of £43.27 each on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction might attract attention from investors and analysts monitoring executive stock movements in the market.
For further insights into SW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Can MicroStrategy Stock Reach Around $1,000? Here’s What This Investor Expects
- Bank of America Chimes in on Intel Stock, Warning of a Bumpy Road Ahead
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says J.P. Morgan About Super Micro Computer Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.