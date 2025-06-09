SMMD Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the SMMD ETF (Symbol: SMMD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.85, changing hands as high as $67.12 per share. SMMD shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMMD's low point in its 52 week range is $53.8052 per share, with $74.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.78.

