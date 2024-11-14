Smiths Group Rewards Directors with Share Awards

Smiths Group plc (GB:SMIN) has released an update.

Smiths Group plc has announced the granting of conditional share awards to two of its directors under the Long Term Incentive Plan. CEO Roland Carter received 190,000 shares, while CFO Clare Scherrer was awarded 110,000 shares. This move aligns with the company’s Directors’ Remuneration Policy, reflecting their commitment to incentivize leadership through share ownership.

