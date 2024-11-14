News & Insights

Smiths Group Executives Make Significant Share Purchases

November 14, 2024 — 04:47 am EST

Smiths Group plc (GB:SMIN) has released an update.

Smiths Group plc has disclosed that its Chairman, Steve Williams, and CEO, Roland Carter, have both purchased significant amounts of the company’s ordinary shares. Williams acquired 20,000 shares at £16.88 each, while Carter bought 7,618 shares at £16.98 each, with both transactions taking place on the London Stock Exchange. This move by the top executives may signal confidence in the company’s future prospects, potentially drawing attention from investors in the financial markets.

