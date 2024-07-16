Smith+Nephew Announces FDA Clearance For New CATALYSTEM Primary Hip System - Quick Facts

News & Insights

Smith+Nephew Announces FDA Clearance For New CATALYSTEM Primary Hip System

(RTTNews) - Smith+Nephew (SN.L, SNN) has received 510(k) clearance for new CATALYSTEM Primary Hip System from the FDA. It is designed to address the evolving demands of primary hip surgery including the increased adoption of anterior approach procedures and the expanding role of Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

The CATALYSTEM Primary Hip System utilizes patent-pending, ACCUBROACH Technology. The System features a triple-taper stem design with uniform proximal loading. The company noted that the reduced distal stem geometry and shorter lengths are ideal for anterior approach but suitable for all approaches.

