Smith & Nephew Sees Increased Stake by BlackRock

December 05, 2024 — 11:27 am EST

Smith & Nephew Snats (SNN) has released an update.

Smith & Nephew’s shares have witnessed a notable shift as BlackRock, Inc. increased its voting rights in the company to 6.41%, crossing a significant threshold. This change highlights BlackRock’s growing influence in the UK-based medical equipment manufacturer’s strategic decisions. Investors might find this development intriguing, given BlackRock’s prominent role in shaping market trends.

