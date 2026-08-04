Smith & Nephew H1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN, SN.L) reported that its first half profit before tax totaled $380 million compared to $362 million, a year ago. For the half year ended June 27, 2026, attributable profit was $303 million compared to $293 million in the prior-year period ended June 28, 2025. Earnings per ordinary share were 35.2 cents versus 33.3 cents in the prior-year. Operating profit climbed to $448 million from $429 million in the prior period. Adjusted earnings per share was up 11.0% to 47.7 cents. Revenue increased to $3.10 billion from $2.96 billion year-over-year. Underlying revenue growth was 2.3%, for the period.

Second quarter revenue was $1.597 billion, with underlying revenue growth of 1.6%, and reported revenue growth of 2.8% including a 120bps FX tailwind. The Group said its second quarter performance was driven by continued strength in Sports Medicine offset by softness in US Orthopaedics and Advanced Wound Bioactives.

The Group said its anticipated growth in full year revenue has been reduced from around 6% to around 4%. Despite the revised full year revenue guidance, the Group continues to expect around 8% trading profit growth excluding acquisitions. The Group expects second half revenue growth to be in the range of 5.0% to 5.5%.

At last close, Smith & Nephew shares were trading at 1,197.00 pence on LSE, up 3.32%.

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