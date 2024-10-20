Smith Group Adjusts Stake in National Tyre & Wheel

National Tyre & Wheel Ltd. (AU:NTD) has released an update.

National Tyre & Wheel Ltd. has seen a shift in its substantial shareholders as the Smith Group, via ST Corso Pty Ltd, increased its stake by acquiring additional shares worth $1.5 million. This move has adjusted their voting power from 21.18% to 19.05%, reflecting a strategic position in the company. Investors are watching these changes closely as they may impact future company dynamics.

