SMH vs. SOXX: Which Semiconductor ETF Is Better?

Key Points

The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) have both returned more than 30% annually over the past decade.

SMH concentrates more on the industry's largest names, while SOXX allocates more heavily to smaller companies.

That diversification, along with where returns are coming from right now, makes SOXX the better choice in today's market.

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The artificial intelligence (AI) build-out has made semiconductors one of the market's hottest sectors. The two biggest ETFs in this category -- the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SMH) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX) -- are both up more than 100% over the past year and have 10-year average annual returns of well over 30%.

While there is a 71% overlap across the funds' portfolios, there is a difference in construction. The VanEck ETF selects companies based on market capitalization, revenue, and trading volume. It limits the portfolio to 25 stocks. The iShares ETF holds stocks classified as belonging in the semiconductor industry and holds around 30 names.

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Those strategies sound similar, but they produce very different holdings at the top of the portfolios.

SMH Holding SMH Weight SOXX Holding SOXX Weight 1 Nvidia 15.1% Micron 11.3% 2 Taiwan Semiconductor 9.5% AMD 9.1% 3 Micron Technology 7.6% Marvell Technology 9% 4 Advanced Micro Devices 7.4% Broadcom 6.1% 5 Intel 6.7% Nvidia 5.8%

The iShares Semiconductor ETF places caps on the allocations to individual stocks, which is why you see a little less concentration. The biggest difference comes in Nvidia's weighting. SMH has nearly triple the investment that SOXX does. The other major difference is TSMC. It's 9.5% of SMH's portfolio, but only 2.5% of SOXX's.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF has virtually its entire portfolio in large caps, while the iShares Semiconductor ETF is roughly 80% large caps and 20% mid-caps.

Basically, SMH is a more concentrated investment in the megacap leaders. SOXX is a little more diversified (including smaller businesses) and holds a few more companies overall.

Some of the largest market gains over the past few months have come from Micron Technology and AMD, whose performance is now catching up with megacaps Nvidia and TSMC. I see this "catch-up" trade continuing to work in 2026, and I prefer that the iShares Semiconductor ETF is a little more broadly invested across the sector.

That makes it the better choice right now.

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David Dierking has positions in iShares Trust - iShares Semiconductor ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Intel, Micron Technology, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and iShares Trust - iShares Semiconductor ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.