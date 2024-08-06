SMCI Analysis: The Bull and Bear Case for Super Micro Computer Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is currently an investment of interest due to its importance in the AI and cloud computing industries. The strong financial status of the company and wise investments have pushed up its share price and drew the attention of bullish investors. However, its high valuation and competition from other big companies have worried bearish analysts. This article provides an analysis of the bull, bear and hold opinions on Super Micro Computer stock and discusses the company’s market outlook, opportunities, and risks.

Overall, I am bullish SMCI thanks to its competitive positioning and the high amount of fear and volatility in the market at the time of writing. It’s my view that Super Micro Computer stock will continue to be a strong performer in the future, and that throughout this month we’ll see a comeback across the board for the Nasdaq and related indices.

Here’s what investors should keep in mind before buying Super Micro Computer stock.

Great Quarterly Results and Analyst Forecasts

The company’s Q3 results showcased year-over-year growth, with net sales reaching $3.85 billion. These results are impressive, but there’s more to the story.

Although the company seems to have struggled to increase its margins over the years, it has been able to control its operating expenses efficiently and, thereby, enhance EBIT. Furthermore, the upward revisions in its EPS estimates by analysts paints a positive picture of the company’s potential to deliver better results than what the market anticipates.

SMCI has an enormous implied upside, provided that analyst estimates are close to being accurate. At the time of writing, Wall Street expects that SMCI’s stock price will rise 72.27% within the next twelve months. This, combined with a 62.03% projected increase for Super Micro Computer stock’s top-line makes it a very worthy consideration. The big picture is that it could have a $24.1 billion annual revenue in 2029, up from the forecast of $15.23 billion in 2024.

Cash Burn and Share Dilution Concerns

Even though Super Micro Computer stock has displayed good upward movement in the last year there are several warning signs which suggest that the organization may face certain challenges that may hinder its future performance.

First of all, the trailing P/E ratio of SMCI is 34x. This indicates that the stock could be overpriced, and hence may not give much room for price appreciation in the near future. High valuation multiples indicate that the market has already priced in a substantial amount of future growth, making the stock vulnerable to any negative surprises​.

Additionally, the increase in shares outstanding — by 9.24% year-over-year and 5.77% quarter-over-quarter — indicates potential dilution for existing shareholders. The need for SMCI to continue to raise capital may become an ongoing bugbear for investors, since losing close to 10% of one’s investment will require an 11% gain just to return to breakeven for this year alone. The need for capital is attributed to Super Micro Computer stock having a negative cash flow of $1.97 billion over the past twelve months.

Hold Case for SMCI

Although my recommendation for investors is to buy Super Micro Computer stock, I also feel that holding SMCI could be a prudent decision.

SMCI’s profit margins are relatively modest for a tech company. With a gross margin of 15.97% and a net profit margin of 8.88%, the company’s profitability metrics indicate potential challenges in cost management. Tech stocks like SMCI with a market cap of 38.37 billion begin to start focusing on a pivot from scale to profits. However, there are significant execution risks involved in this transition. What’s more, management ultimately holds control over the levers for improving SMCI’s cash flow, dilution and margin situation. Assessing a management team’s ability to do this is highly subjective at best, even if they have strong track records. SMCI’s analysis then weighs heavily on qualitative factors that aren’t easily broken down or understood by company outsiders.

Therefore, one could hold SMCI until it has its margins and cash burn situation under control. But given the potential upside in the company, I still feel that this is a healthy amount of risk for investors to take by opening a long position.

