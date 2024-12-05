Smartsheet not providing guidance, hosting call amid Blackstone-Vista deal

The company said, “Given the announced transaction, we will not be hosting anearnings conference callnor providing financial guidance in conjunction with this press release. For further detail and discussion of our financial performance, please refer to our third quarter 2025 Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2024, filed today with the SEC.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SMAR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.