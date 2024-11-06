SmartRent Reports Q3 Revenue Shift and Leadership Change

The latest announcement is out from SmartRent ( (SMRT) ).

SmartRent, a leader in smart community solutions, reported a 23% increase in SaaS revenue for Q3 2024, despite a 30% decrease in total revenue compared to the previous year. The company focused on strategic growth areas, including hiring a new Chief Revenue Officer to boost sales. With a strong cash position of $164 million and a share repurchase program underway, SmartRent aims to capitalize on market opportunities and enhance shareholder value. However, challenges remain with a net loss of $9.9 million and decreased hardware and professional services revenue.

