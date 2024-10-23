News & Insights

Smartoptics Partners with WIN Technology for Network Upgrade

October 23, 2024 — 12:32 am EDT

Smartoptics Group AS (DE:3YL) has released an update.

Smartoptics has announced a strategic partnership with WIN Technology to upgrade and modernize its network across the Midwest, utilizing Smartoptics’ advanced optical networking solutions. This collaboration is set to enhance regional networks, providing faster and more reliable services to organizations in rural areas. The move highlights Smartoptics’ appeal in the optical networking sector and its commitment to future-proof technology.

