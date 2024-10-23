Smartoptics Partners with WIN Technology for Network Upgrade

Smartoptics Group AS (DE:3YL) has released an update.

Smartoptics has announced a strategic partnership with WIN Technology to upgrade and modernize its network across the Midwest, utilizing Smartoptics’ advanced optical networking solutions. This collaboration is set to enhance regional networks, providing faster and more reliable services to organizations in rural areas. The move highlights Smartoptics’ appeal in the optical networking sector and its commitment to future-proof technology.

For further insights into DE:3YL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.