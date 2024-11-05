News & Insights

SmarTone’s AGM Resolutions Pass with Strong Shareholder Support

November 05, 2024 — 05:41 am EST

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings (HK:0315) has released an update.

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings announced the successful passage of all resolutions at their recent annual general meeting, including the approval of audited financial statements and the re-election of key directors. Notably, shareholders also approved measures allowing the board to issue and repurchase shares within specified limits, reflecting strong investor support. This development may interest investors tracking corporate governance and shareholder engagement trends.

