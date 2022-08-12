Personal Finance

SmartLeaf’s Direct Indexing Solution Now Available at Fidelity

The proliferation of direct indexing continues as Smartleaf Asset Management’s sub-advisory service is now available on Fidelity’s Institutional Separate Account Network. The service enables advisors to outsource the rebalancing and trading of customized and tax-optimized portfolios. Smartleaf’s offering offers the ability to add direct indexing by making a selection on a pull-down menu. Advisors have the choice of specifying their own allocations and products or selecting allocations and models from third-party providers. The announcement is no surprise as the demand for direct indexing has skyrocketed among advisors. This has been especially true with tax management, risk customization, and impact investing, three areas where direct indexing has seen the greatest implementation. One drawback of direct indexing is that you have to actively manage a direct index portfolio to implement constraints and get tax savings. This is where SmartLeaf is looking to fill the void.

Finsum: With the demand for direct indexing skyrocketing, Smartleaf’s sub-advisory service launched on Fidelity’s Institutional Separate Account Network, providing advisors with an automated direct index solution.

