SmartFinancial reports Q3 operating EPS 54c, consensus 47c

Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: “As we talked about last quarter, the sales energy throughout our Company remains very positive as demonstrated by our 16% quarterly annualized loan and lease growth. Margin continues to inflect, up another 14 basis points to 3.11% for the quarter, and we continue to position our balance sheet for optimized returns. Credit quality remained strong, and I am pleased with our diligence around expense control. As we look ahead, we are confident in our ability to further enhance profitability and deliver strong tangible book value per share growth.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SMBK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.