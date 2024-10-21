News & Insights

SmartFinancial reports Q3 operating EPS 54c, consensus 47c

October 21, 2024 — 05:05 pm EDT

Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: “As we talked about last quarter, the sales energy throughout our Company remains very positive as demonstrated by our 16% quarterly annualized loan and lease growth. Margin continues to inflect, up another 14 basis points to 3.11% for the quarter, and we continue to position our balance sheet for optimized returns. Credit quality remained strong, and I am pleased with our diligence around expense control. As we look ahead, we are confident in our ability to further enhance profitability and deliver strong tangible book value per share growth.”

