The Smart Money Order: Why Most People Get It Wrong

I recently watched a talk by Steve Chen, founder of CALLTOLEAP, where he outlined the optimal order for allocating your money if you bank with major institutions like Chase, Wells Fargo, or Bank of America. His advice struck me as both practical and eye-opening, especially considering how many of us are making critical mistakes with our financial planning.

As someone who has helped many friends organize their finances, I’ve seen firsthand how people often jump straight into investing without building the proper foundation. Chen’s approach offers a clear roadmap that I believe everyone should follow.

The Right Order for Your Money

Chen outlines a five-step approach that makes perfect sense when you think about building wealth strategically:

This hierarchy prioritizes security and tax advantages before jumping into the stock market through regular brokerage accounts. It’s a sensible approach that too many people ignore.

View this post on Instagram

The #1 Mistake Most People Make

What really resonated with me was Chen’s identification of the biggest financial mistake he sees: people opening taxable brokerage accounts (like Robinhood) and starting to invest before establishing their emergency fund and maxing out tax-advantaged accounts.

I’ve been guilty of this myself. The allure of quick gains in the stock market can be tempting, especially with user-friendly apps making it so accessible. But this approach is backward. Every dollar you invest in a taxable account before maxing out tax-advantaged options is potentially leaving money on the table.

You always want to build an emergency fund and get those tax advantage accounts first.

This statement by Chen should be a mantra for anyone serious about building wealth. The tax benefits of accounts like 401(k)s and Roth IRAs are essentially free money that compounds over time.

Why This Order Makes Financial Sense

The beauty of this approach is how it balances immediate needs with long-term growth:

Your checking account covers immediate expenses

Your emergency fund provides security against unexpected costs

Your 401(k) match captures free money from your employer

Your Roth IRA or similar accounts provide tax-free growth

Only after these foundations are solid should you consider additional investment vehicles. This creates a financial safety net while maximizing growth potential.

I find it particularly interesting that Chen, a former public school teacher, emphasizes that this information should have been taught in schools. Financial literacy remains a critical gap in our education system, leaving many of us to learn these lessons the hard way.

Making This Work For You

Implementing this strategy doesn’t require complex financial knowledge. It simply requires discipline and understanding the order of operations. Start by evaluating where your money currently sits and whether you’ve been prioritizing correctly.

If you’ve been investing in a taxable brokerage account while carrying high-interest debt or without an emergency fund, consider redirecting those funds according to Chen’s hierarchy. The peace of mind that comes with having proper financial security is worth far more than potential short-term market gains.

Building wealth isn’t about making flashy investments or timing the market perfectly. It’s about following a sensible, structured approach that prioritizes security and tax efficiency. By following Chen’s recommended order, you’re setting yourself up for sustainable financial growth rather than taking unnecessary risks.

The next time you receive a paycheck, consider where that money should go according to this hierarchy. Your future self will thank you for the wisdom and discipline you show today.

The post The Smart Money Order: Why Most People Get It Wrong appeared first on Due.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.