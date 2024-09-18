Smart Money Is Betting Big In Zoom Video Comms Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Zoom Video Comms.

Looking at options history for Zoom Video Comms (NASDAQ:ZM) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $445,955 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $89,830.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $75.0 for Zoom Video Comms during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Zoom Video Comms's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Zoom Video Comms's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $55.0 to $75.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Zoom Video Comms 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.79 $1.66 $2.6 $55.00 $286.0K 3.6K 1.3K ZM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.58 $1.61 $2.58 $55.00 $51.6K 3.6K 223 ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.41 $1.4 $1.4 $65.00 $38.1K 1.3K 313 ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.45 $11.65 $13.2 $75.00 $36.9K 306 28 ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.6 $1.43 $1.52 $68.00 $33.2K 1.4K 242

About Zoom Video Comms

Zoom Video Communications provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. Zoom, which was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, serves companies of all sizes from all industries around the world.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Zoom Video Comms, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Zoom Video Comms Trading volume stands at 821,342, with ZM's price down by -2.92%, positioned at $66.12. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 61 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Zoom Video Comms with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

