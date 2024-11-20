Smart Money Is Betting Big In ROKU Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Roku.

Looking at options history for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $319,498 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,181,063.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $95.0 for Roku, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Roku's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Roku's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $95.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Roku 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.65 $6.55 $6.64 $75.00 $311.1K 885 27 ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.65 $6.5 $6.62 $75.00 $178.3K 885 1.0K ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.6 $6.5 $6.63 $75.00 $140.8K 885 649 ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.25 $14.9 $15.25 $70.00 $121.8K 705 83 ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/27/24 $5.45 $5.4 $5.45 $68.00 $109.0K 0 200

About Roku

Roku enables consumers to stream television programming. It has more than 80 million streaming households and provided well over 100 billion streaming hours in 2023. Roku is the top streaming operating system in the US, reaching more than half of broadband households, according to the company. Roku's OS is built into streaming devices and televisions that Roku sells and on connected televisions from other manufacturers that license Roku's name and software. Roku also operates the Roku Channel, a free, ad-supported streaming television platform that offers a mix of on-demand and live television programming. Roku generates revenue primarily from selling devices, licensing, and advertising, and it receives fees from subscription streaming platforms that sell subscriptions through Roku.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Roku, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Roku Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 6,055,715, the price of ROKU is down by -8.41%, reaching $67.42. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 85 days from now. Expert Opinions on Roku

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $84.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Roku, targeting a price of $75. * An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $85. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $74. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Outperform rating on Roku with a target price of $90.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Roku with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

