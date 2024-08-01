Smart Money Is Betting Big In NEE Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on NextEra Energy.

Looking at options history for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $834,778 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $3,630,448.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $57.5 to $85.0 for NextEra Energy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of NextEra Energy stands at 1265.75, with a total volume reaching 6,995.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in NextEra Energy, situated within the strike price corridor from $57.5 to $85.0, throughout the last 30 days.

NextEra Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.25 $15.05 $15.5 $67.50 $3.1M 2.0K 2.0K NEE PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.15 $3.05 $3.15 $77.50 $787.5K 1.2K 2.5K NEE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $9.7 $9.6 $9.7 $77.50 $178.4K 291 184 NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $2.23 $2.14 $2.23 $74.00 $74.7K 2.0K 4 NEE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.25 $1.22 $1.23 $85.00 $59.8K 1.2K 975

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, is the largest rate-regulated utility in Florida. The utility distributes power to nearly 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 34 gigawatts of generation. FP&L contributes roughly 70% of NextEra's consolidated operating earnings. NextEra Energy Resources, the renewable energy segment, generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada with more than 34 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

In light of the recent options history for NextEra Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is NextEra Energy Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 10,981,934, with NEE's price up by 2.64%, positioned at $78.41. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 82 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for NextEra Energy

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $76.66666666666667.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on NextEra Energy, maintaining a target price of $75. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for NextEra Energy, targeting a price of $72. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on NextEra Energy with a target price of $83.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

