Smart Money Is Betting Big In BYON Options

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Beyond (NYSE:BYON), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in BYON usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 8 options transactions for Beyond. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 37% being bullish and 62% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 7 are puts, valued at $680,374, and there was a single call, worth $50,000.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $15.0 for Beyond, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Beyond's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Beyond's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Beyond Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BYON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.1 $0.95 $1.1 $7.50 $308.1K 3.8K 2.8K BYON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $1.1 $1.0 $1.0 $7.50 $149.2K 64 2.9K BYON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $0.15 $0.1 $0.15 $5.00 $74.8K 176 5.0K BYON PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.25 $1.0 $1.1 $7.50 $51.3K 3.8K 3.8K BYON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.1 $1.0 $1.0 $10.00 $50.0K 656 604

About Beyond

Beyond Inc is an online retailer that provides products and services through websites. The company offers a broad range of products, including furniture, décor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items, BMMG (like books, magazines, CDs), electronics, and other items. The home and garden product line accounts for a material part of its total revenue. The company operates through a direct business that makes sales from the company's own inventory, and a partner business that sells merchandise from manufacturers, distributors, and other suppliers through the company's websites. The company generates the majority of its total revenue from partner business in terms of business format, and from the U.S. in terms of market.

In light of the recent options history for Beyond, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Beyond With a trading volume of 6,587,019, the price of BYON is down by -28.89%, reaching $6.77. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Beyond

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $13.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $13.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Beyond options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

