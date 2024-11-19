News & Insights

Personal Finance

Small Caps Threading the Needle

November 19, 2024 — 07:50 am EST

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Small Caps Threading the Needle

Small-cap stocks in the U.S. have seen significant gains following Donald Trump’s presidential election victory, fueled by optimism over his economic policies. The Russell 2000 index surged about 6% since the election, outperforming major benchmarks, as investors anticipate benefits from tax cuts, deregulation, and increased tariffs that favor domestic businesses. 



However, concerns are growing that these same policies could stoke inflation, potentially leading to higher borrowing costs for small-cap companies heavily reliant on debt. Analysts note that the Federal Reserve may adjust its pace of rate cuts, further challenging the sector’s growth prospects. 



Despite the Russell 2000’s near 19% gain this year, its valuation—trading at 28.3 times forward earnings—remains high compared to the S&P 500. Experts suggest waiting for market pullbacks before adding small-cap stocks to portfolios.

Finsum: We think when adding small caps to consider the value play in addition to size, lower P/E might have a more long lasting performance.

 

  • small caps
  • value
  • equities

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.