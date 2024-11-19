Small Caps Threading the Needle

Small-cap stocks in the U.S. have seen significant gains following Donald Trump’s presidential election victory, fueled by optimism over his economic policies. The Russell 2000 index surged about 6% since the election, outperforming major benchmarks, as investors anticipate benefits from tax cuts, deregulation, and increased tariffs that favor domestic businesses.







However, concerns are growing that these same policies could stoke inflation, potentially leading to higher borrowing costs for small-cap companies heavily reliant on debt. Analysts note that the Federal Reserve may adjust its pace of rate cuts, further challenging the sector’s growth prospects.







Despite the Russell 2000’s near 19% gain this year, its valuation—trading at 28.3 times forward earnings—remains high compared to the S&P 500. Experts suggest waiting for market pullbacks before adding small-cap stocks to portfolios.

Finsum: We think when adding small caps to consider the value play in addition to size, lower P/E might have a more long lasting performance.

small caps

value

equities

