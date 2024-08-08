SM Energy (SM) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

SM Energy Company SM reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57. The bottom line also increased from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.28.

Total quarterly revenues of $634.5 million increased from $551 million in the year-ago quarter and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $630 million.

The strong quarterly results can be attributed to increased oil equivalent production volumes and high average realized price per Boe.

Operational Performance

Production

SM Energy’s second-quarter production totaled 158.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d) (almost 46% oil), up nearly 3% from the year-ago level of 154.4 MBoe/d. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was pinned at 157 MBoe/d.

Oil production increased 13% year over year to 72.7 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d). The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69.5 MBbls/d.

The company produced 354 million cubic feet per day of natural gas in the quarter, down 4% year over year. Natural gas liquids contributed 26.8 MBbls/d to the total production volume, which fell 5% on a year-over-year basis.

Realized Prices

Before the effects of derivative settlements, the average realized price per Boe was $43.92 compared with $38.89 in the year-ago quarter. The average realized oil price jumped 12% to $80.48 per barrel, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was pegged at $79.74.

The average realized price of natural gas declined 32% year over year to $1.40 per thousand cubic feet, while that for natural gas liquids rose 10% to $22.86 per barrel.

Costs & Expenses

On the cost front, unit lease operating expenses decreased 3% year over year to $4.82 per Boe. General and administrative expenses increased 10% to $2.16 per Boe from the prior-year level of $1.96. Transportation expenses slipped 33% to $1.94 per Boe.

Total hydrocarbon production expenses in the quarter were $136.6 million compared with the year-ago level of $145.6 million. Total exploration expenses were $17.1 million, higher than the year-ago figure of $14.9 million.

Capex

The capital expenditure in the June-end quarter totaled $322.7 million. Adjusted free cash flow amounted to $98.4 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2024, SM Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $487.9 million and a net debt of $1.10 billion.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2024, SM Energy expects production to be in the range of 15.0-15.4 MMBoe. Of the total production, oil will likely contribute 45-46%. Capital expenditures (net of the change in capital accruals), excluding acquisitions, are estimated to be in the $300-$310 million range.

For full-year 2024, the company anticipates net production volume to remain unchanged in the range of 57-60 MMBoe. Oil is now anticipated to account for 45% of the total production (previously 44%). The full-year capital expenditure guidance, excluding acquisitions and change in capital accruals, remains unchanged in the range of $1.14-$1.18 billion.

