SLM Corp. Bottom Line Declines In Q2

(RTTNews) - SLM Corp. (SLM) revealed a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $54.944 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $67.300 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.3% to $602.055 million from $656.759 million last year.

SLM Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $54.944 Mln. vs. $67.300 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $602.055 Mln vs. $656.759 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.10 To $ 3.20

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