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SLM Corp. Bottom Line Declines In Q2

July 23, 2026 — 10:19 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SLM Corp. (SLM) revealed a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $54.944 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $67.300 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.3% to $602.055 million from $656.759 million last year.

SLM Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $54.944 Mln. vs. $67.300 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $602.055 Mln vs. $656.759 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.10 To $ 3.20

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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