Sleep Savvy: Your Financial Friend

In a previous article, we explored the idea that money never sleeps. While this might benefit your finances, it can affect your well-being. There's an intriguing connection between the quality of your sleep and your ability to manage financial stress. Recently, I was reminded that stress isn't solely about money; it's about the emotions that breed a sense of helplessness, affecting your capacity to generate income. These concerns about the uncertainty of your financial situation can often keep you tossing and turning at night.

When your money worries start robbing you of sleep, you're dealing with "financial insomnia," and it's far from desirable. This stress can stem from short-term financial concerns, like second-guessing a purchase decision or choosing between competing products and services, hoping you made the right choice. However, the most concerning form of financial insomnia is the one that leads to prolonged mental stress, which can potentially harm your physical health.

But there's hope, which starts with a conscious effort to change your mindset.

No matter what triggers these unsettling thoughts about your financial future, I firmly believe that taking a proactive approach is essential to overcoming the behavioral risks that hinder your potential to create financial wealth or what I call your “Money Energy” potential. These emotions don't just affect your finances; they influence all aspects of your life.

So, what can you do when your sleep is disturbed by financial worries? Begin by cultivating positive thoughts about yourself, accomplishments, and future experiences. This includes fostering a positive perspective on money and your financial goals. While it may sound easier said than done, start by acknowledging your ability to manage expenses and work toward achieving both short-term and long-term financial aspirations. Building a positive relationship with money can significantly enhance your quality of life, mental health, and, consequently, your physical well-being.

Avoiding Long-term Financial Insomnia

The saying "money never sleeps" not only refers to the potential 24/7 earning capacity of investments but also has broader implications. Scientific research suggests that our minds remain active during sleep, processing complex stimuli and thoughts. So, those nagging worries about your financial well-being are being processed in your brain while you're lying in bed at night.

The Impact Within an Organization

Allow me to introduce you to Robert Davies, a consultant who specializes in working with groups of executives responsible for managing their organization's finances. Robert is a visionary and strategic leader who recently encountered a group of executives displaying signs of burnout.

In a session with these finance executives, Robert asked them a simple question: "What thoughts tend to occupy your mind just before you fall asleep?" Here are some of their responses:

Reflecting on the day's challenges

Recalling outstanding invoices

Planning a financial presentation for the next day

Replaying conflicts related to budgets and financial management

Regretting certain business finance commitments

Reviewing the board's budget submission

When asked about their personal investment habits, they all admitted to checking their investments "every morning and as the last activity at night." Despite not being their own money, their employer's financial well-being was on their minds before bedtime. This is known as self-sacrifice bias – prioritizing others' interests over one's own – and they all had personal strategies to help them relax and divert their minds from work-related issues before sleep. This underscores how the energy of money influences various aspects of our lives, both personally and professionally, and the responsibility associated with the money we manage carries its own energy. Rehashing work-related financial decisions can disrupt your sleep quality just as much as personal financial concerns.

The Importance of a Good Night's Sleep

After contemplating this story, I spoke with some friends who are experts in people management to learn how they cope with financial insomnia. Surprisingly, they were all familiar with it and experienced it occasionally. They shared a mantra: "early to bed, early to rise—then run, swim, or meditate." When you become well-versed in the energy of money and its influence on the body, you realize how thoughts about money are intertwined with your overall life energy and activities, including sleep.

I consider them part of the “Money Energy” community because they acknowledge its existence, incorporate it into their discussions, and introduce the concept to others grappling with financial insomnia. This highlights another crucial lesson: we mustn't remain in the dark about money forever.

Self-awareness regarding Money Energy can reshape your life, destiny, and even future generations.

If you or someone you know is suffering from sleep deprivation due to financial concerns, there are some fundamental steps you can take. First and foremost, recognize the value of sleep in your waking life and prioritize it by scheduling it diligently. But most importantly, take the time to understand the root causes of your sleepless nights; you may be surprised to find that much of your insomnia is tied to financial decisions or concerns.

So, tonight, I hope you experience positive Money Energy…and sweet dreams!

