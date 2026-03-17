SLB (SLB) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

SLB (SLB) ended the recent trading session at $46.13, demonstrating a +2.6% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had lost 10.78% lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 1.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.88%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SLB in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.61, showcasing a 15.28% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.85 billion, up 4.21% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.88 per share and a revenue of $37.13 billion, indicating changes of -1.71% and +3.97%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SLB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.55% downward. At present, SLB boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, SLB is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.62. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 15.6.

It's also important to note that SLB currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.17. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.34 at yesterday's closing price.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, positioning it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.