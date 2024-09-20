SLB & NVIDIA Partner to Drive AI Innovation in Energy Sector

SLB SLB is deepening its collaboration with NVIDIA to develop cutting-edge generative AI solutions tailored for the energy industry.

This partnership, building on years of collaboration, aims to accelerate the deployment of industry-specific AI models across SLB's digital platforms. These platforms, including Delfi and Lumi, will enhance the way energy professionals interact with data.

At the heart of this initiative is NVIDIA NeMo, a key component of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform. By leveraging NeMo, SLB will create custom generative AI models to address the unique, data-intensive needs of the energy industry. These models will be optimized for various computing environments, from data centers to cloud-based systems and edge devices.

The integration of AI into SLB’s platforms will have wide-reaching implications for the industry. It promises to enhance subsurface exploration, streamline production operations and improve data management processes, offering researchers, scientists and engineers powerful tools for addressing complex technical challenges. By applying generative AI, these domain experts will be able to drive innovation, increase efficiency and support more sustainable practices within the energy sector.

According to Jensen Huang, the founder and CEO of NVIDIA, this collaboration opens avenues for the energy industry, offering unprecedented insights for scientists and engineers. He emphasized that the custom models created by SLB using NVIDIA NeMo will not only streamline current energy workflows but also drive innovations in clean energy technology.

The partnership between SLB and NVIDIA is not new. It dates back to 2008 when the companies began working together to apply GPUs for advanced subsurface imaging and geoscience interpretation. Over the years, the collaboration has evolved, optimizing each generation of SLB’s high-performance computing and visualization technologies. The integration of NVIDIA NeMo and NVIDIA NIM inference microservices into SLB’s platforms further strengthens its ability to harness the power of generative AI within energy workflows.

As AI becomes a crucial tool in the energy industry, this partnership sets a strong foundation for innovation. With SLB’s expertise in energy technology and NVIDIA’s leadership in AI, the collaboration is poised to drive significant advancements, helping the industry achieve its goals of higher-value outcomes and lower carbon emissions.

SLB’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, SLB carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks like Core Laboratories Inc. CLB, TechnipFMC plc FTI and Delek Logistics Partners DKL, each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Core Laboratories, an oilfield services company, has a deep portfolio of sophisticated, proprietary products and services that position it to take advantage of the growing maturity in the global hydrocarbon reserve base. CLB’s expanding international upstream projects indicate a positive trajectory for revenues and profitability, especially as oil demand continues to rise globally.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLB’s 2024 EPS is pegged at 95 cents. The company has a Value Score of B and a Growth Score of B. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past 30 days.

TechnipFMC is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry, with a focus on the subsea segment in offshore basins worldwide. FTI’s growing backlog ensures strong revenue visibility and supports margin improvements.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTI’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $1.34. The company has a Value Score of B and a Growth Score of A. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past 30 days.

Delek Logistics Partners is a provider of gathering, pipeline, transportation and other services for the energy market. DKL’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 5.6%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKL’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $3.41. The company has a Value and Growth Score of B. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past 60 days.

