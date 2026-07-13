Markets

SLB JV Gets Multi-well EPC Contract By Eni

July 13, 2026 — 08:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SLB (SLB) announced that its OneSubsea joint venture has been awarded a major multi-well engineering, procurement, and construction contract by Eni for Phase 3 of the deepwater Baleine project offshore Cte d'Ivoire. SLB OneSubsea will deliver complete subsea production systems for 13 wells.

Mads Hjelmeland, CEO of SLB OneSubsea, said: "Through our subsea production system technology and by leveraging our established local presence, we are supporting Eni's efforts to advance a complex, deepwater project efficiently while contributing to the long-term development of offshore resources in Cte d'Ivoire."

In pre-market trading on NYSE, SLB shares are up 0.93 percent to $48.20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SLB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.