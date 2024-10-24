SLB exec Merad sells 60,000 common shares

In a regulatory filing, Schlumberger executive VP of Core Services & Equipment Abdellah Merad disclosed the sale of 60,000 common shares of the company on October 24 at a price of $41.90 per share.
