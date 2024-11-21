SLANG Worldwide Navigates Receivership and Debt Extension

SLANG Worldwide (TSE:SLNG) has released an update.

SLANG Worldwide has announced that some of its subsidiaries in Colorado have been placed into receivership, with Highline Financial Group appointed as the receiver. The company has also secured a conditional extension on its waiver and support agreement with its lenders, allowing more time to address outstanding debts under its credit agreement.

