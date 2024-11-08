SLAM Exploration Reports Promising Drilling Results

Slam Exploration (TSE:SXL) has released an update.

SLAM Exploration Ltd. has reported promising preliminary results from their drilling at the Goodwin Project in New Brunswick, revealing significant copper, nickel, and cobalt mineralization. The drilling successfully identified multiple mineral zones, with notable intersections of varying thicknesses. Samples are currently being analyzed to further understand the mineral content.

