SLAM Exploration Announces Promising Copper-Nickel Results

SLAM Exploration Ltd. has announced promising copper and nickel assay results from four additional drill holes at its Goodwin claims in New Brunswick’s Bathurst Mining Camp. These results reveal significant mineralization over intervals ranging from 46 to 75 meters, contributing to the definition of the Farquharson zone over a 140-meter strike length. This discovery could potentially enhance the company’s standing in the mining sector and attract investor interest.

