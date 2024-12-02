Slam Corp Seeks Shareholder Approval for Merger Flexibility

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Slam Corp. is seeking shareholder approval to extend the deadline for a business combination and allow Class B shareholders to convert their shares to Class A. This strategic move could provide flexibility and enhance shareholder value amid their planned merger with Lynk Global. Additionally, Slam plans non-redemption agreements to maintain funds, although these are not assured to sway shareholder votes. Investors should be aware of potential risks and read the relevant documents for more details before making investment decisions.

