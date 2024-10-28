SL Green Realty signs 72,500 square foot lease with Verition Group

SL Green Realty (SLG) has signed a 72,515 square foot, 10-year lease with leading hedge fund Verition Group NY, Inc., raising occupancy in the building to 92.5%. Verition will expand its footprint in the building by 34,413 square feet, relocating from the 35th floor to the entire 14th and 15th floors. This transaction increases SL Green’s office leases signed year to date to 3,002,971 square feet.

