SL Green Realty completesloan modification at One Madison Avenue

SL Green Realty (SLG) closed on a modification and extension of the $1.25 billion mortgage facility on One Madison Avenue. The modification extended the final maturity date through November 2027 and maintained the interest rate at 3.10% over Term SOFR, with a further reduction in spread when specific leasing thresholds are exceeded. The facility, which consists of 14 global banks, was led by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

