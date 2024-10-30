SkyWest Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

SkyWest SKYW is scheduled to release third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 31, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.92 per share and $887.48 million, respectively.

The earnings estimate for the to-be-reported quarter has remained stable in the past 60 days. The bottom-line expectation indicates year-over-year growth of 249.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues implies a relatively modest year-over-year increase of 15.8%.

SKYW has an awe-inspiring earnings surprise history, as reflected in the chart below.

Earnings Whispers for SKYW

Factors Likely to Shape SKYW’s Q3 Results

We expect revenues from flying agreements (which account for the bulk of the top line) to have been impressive in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for operating revenues from flying agreements is currently pegged at $860 million, implying an increase of 15.9% from third-quarter 2023 actuals.

Owing to an uptick in air-travel demand, passenger volumes are likely to have been upbeat, in turn boosting the top line in the quarter to be reported for this regional carrier. Passenger load factor (% of seats occupied by passengers) is likely to have improved in the to-be-reported quarter owing to higher traffic.

The improvement in the scenario concerning pilot staffing is likely to have resulted in an increase in block hours (a measure of aircraft utilization) in the third quarter of 2024 from the year-ago actuals. Operating expenses are, however, likely to have been high in the September quarter due to higher expenses on salaries, wages and benefits.

