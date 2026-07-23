SkyWest Inc Q2 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - SkyWest Inc (SKYW) released earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $100.700 million, or $2.54 per share. This compares with $120.269 million, or $2.91 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $1.102 billion from $1.035 billion last year.

SkyWest Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $100.700 Mln. vs. $120.269 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.54 vs. $2.91 last year. -Revenue: $1.102 Bln vs. $1.035 Bln last year.

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