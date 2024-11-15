News & Insights

Skymission Group Holdings Unveils Board Structure

November 15, 2024 — 04:15 am EST

Skymission Group Holdings Limited (HK:1429) has released an update.

Skymission Group Holdings Limited has outlined its board of directors, led by Chairman and CEO Mr. Leung Yam Cheung, and detailed the roles within its five key committees. This structure highlights the company’s governance framework, essential for investors keeping an eye on leadership and decision-making processes.

