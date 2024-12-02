Skyhawk adds Interactive Cloud Threat Detection, Response to platform

Skyhawk Security is adding an Interactive Cloud Threat Detection and Response capability to its platform. The new capability adds real-time user interaction to verify suspicious activity of both human and non-human identities that are the root cause of an alert. This closes context gaps between SOCs, cloud teams and identity owners, which reduces the load on the SOC, dramatically shortens Mean Time to Respond, better protects against cloud breaches and aligns with zero trust frameworks.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RDWR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.