News & Insights

Stocks

Skyhawk adds Interactive Cloud Threat Detection, Response to platform

December 02, 2024 — 09:11 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Skyhawk Security is adding an Interactive Cloud Threat Detection and Response capability to its platform. The new capability adds real-time user interaction to verify suspicious activity of both human and non-human identities that are the root cause of an alert. This closes context gaps between SOCs, cloud teams and identity owners, which reduces the load on the SOC, dramatically shortens Mean Time to Respond, better protects against cloud breaches and aligns with zero trust frameworks.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RDWR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RDWR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.