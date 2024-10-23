Skyharbour Forms Joint Venture with Rio Tinto

Skyharbour Resources (TSE:SYH) has released an update.

Skyharbour Resources has successfully earned a 51% stake in the Russell Lake Uranium Project in northern Saskatchewan by fulfilling its financial commitments, leading to the formation of a joint venture with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada. This strategic collaboration positions both companies to further explore the uranium-rich Athabasca Basin, with plans for a significant fall drilling program.

