SkyFii Limited’s Strategic Transformation and Growth

SkyFii Limited, recently rebranded as Beonic, has undergone significant changes in FY24 with a new CEO and a strategic capital restructure to support its growth in the airport and retail sectors. The company secured its largest contract yet through a partnership with Next50 for Abu Dhabi International Airport, leveraging its leading LiDAR technology. With leadership changes and a focus on driving profitability, Beonic is poised for future success and shareholder value.

