Skye Bioscience names Grayson as Chairman of the Board

October 29, 2024 — 07:16 am EDT

Skye Bioscience (SKYE) announced the Board has appointed independent director Paul Grayson as Skye’s new Chairman of the Board, effective October 25, 2024. Grayson currently serves as a member of Skye’s Audit, Compensation and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees. Punit Dhillon, Skye’s Chief Executive Officer, will continue to serve as a member of the Board.

