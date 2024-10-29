Skye Bioscience names Grayson as Chairman of the Board

Skye Bioscience (SKYE) announced the Board has appointed independent director Paul Grayson as Skye’s new Chairman of the Board, effective October 25, 2024. Grayson currently serves as a member of Skye’s Audit, Compensation and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees. Punit Dhillon, Skye’s Chief Executive Officer, will continue to serve as a member of the Board.
