Skye Bioscience names Grayson as Chairman of the Board

Skye Bioscience (SKYE) announced the Board has appointed independent director Paul Grayson as Skye’s new Chairman of the Board, effective October 25, 2024. Grayson currently serves as a member of Skye’s Audit, Compensation and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees. Punit Dhillon, Skye’s Chief Executive Officer, will continue to serve as a member of the Board.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SKYE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.