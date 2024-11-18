News & Insights

SKY Perfect JSAT Advances Universal NTN Development

November 18, 2024 — 01:22 am EST

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings (JP:9412) has released an update.

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings is advancing the development of its pioneering ‘Universal NTN’ technology, which aims to provide seamless connectivity by integrating geostationary and non-geostationary satellites with high-altitude platforms. This initiative promises to enhance network reliability in remote areas and is set to begin testing this November.

