SKY Perfect JSAT Advances Universal NTN Development

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings (JP:9412) has released an update.

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings is advancing the development of its pioneering ‘Universal NTN’ technology, which aims to provide seamless connectivity by integrating geostationary and non-geostationary satellites with high-altitude platforms. This initiative promises to enhance network reliability in remote areas and is set to begin testing this November.

