Sky Metals Pursues Expansion at Tallebung Tin Project

November 24, 2024 — 08:38 pm EST

Sky Metals Limited (AU:SKY) has released an update.

Sky Metals Limited is advancing its exploration efforts at the Tallebung Tin Project, aiming to expand its Mineral Resource Estimate. While the exploration target is still conceptual, the company plans to continue drilling to boost confidence in the project’s potential. This progress could pique the interest of investors watching the commodity market, particularly in tin.

