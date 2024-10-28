News & Insights

Sky Harbour Group’s Strategic Equity Raise and Expansion

October 28, 2024 — 09:47 am EDT

An update from Sky Harbour Group ( (SKYH) ) is now available.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation has completed the initial closing of its equity raise, issuing nearly 4 million shares for $37.58 million, with additional investor participation increasing the offering by $5.7 million. A second closing is planned for December 2024, potentially raising another $37.58 million. This capital will support the development of new airport campuses and expand Sky Harbour’s aviation infrastructure network, enhancing its capacity to deliver premium services to business aircraft.

