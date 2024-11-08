Sky Blue 11 Faces Compliance Challenge Post-Director Resignation

Balk 1798 Group Limited (HK:1010) has released an update.

Sky Blue 11 Company Limited, formerly known as Balk 1798 Group Limited, has announced the resignation of independent non-executive director Mr. Mak Tin Sang, effective from November 8, 2024. This departure has led to non-compliance with Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing rules, as the company now lacks the required number of independent directors on its board and committees. The company is actively seeking suitable candidates to fill these vacancies and ensure compliance.

