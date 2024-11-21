News & Insights

Sky Blue 11 Company Limited Announces New Hong Kong Office

November 21, 2024 — 09:09 am EST

Balk 1798 Group Limited (HK:1010) has released an update.

Sky Blue 11 Company Limited, formerly known as Balk 1798 Group Limited, has announced a change in its principal place of business in Hong Kong to Suite 3902, 39/F, Central Plaza, effective November 21, 2024. This move highlights the company’s ongoing developments and strategic adjustments in the region.

