Sky Blue 11 Company Limited Announces New Hong Kong Office

Balk 1798 Group Limited (HK:1010) has released an update.
Sky Blue 11 Company Limited, formerly known as Balk 1798 Group Limited, has announced a change in its principal place of business in Hong Kong to Suite 3902, 39/F, Central Plaza, effective November 21, 2024. This move highlights the company’s ongoing developments and strategic adjustments in the region.
