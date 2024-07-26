SKX Earnings: Skechers Posts Mixed Q2 Results, Ups Guidance

Skechers (SKX) stock gained about 2% in yesterday’s extended trading session despite reporting mixed second-quarter results. The upside can be attributed to the company’s $1 billion share buyback announcement and upward revision of its full-year earnings outlook.

SKX develops athletic and comfortable footwear for men, women, and children. For a thorough assessment of Skechers stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

SKX: Q2 Snapshot

Skechers reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share, flat year-over-year and above the consensus estimate of $0.95. Meanwhile, the company’s revenue increased 7.2% year-over-year to $2.16 billion but came below the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion.

In terms of segments, sales at the Wholesale unit increased 5.5%, driven by strong growth in the Americas and Europe, partially offset by weakness in the Asia-Pacific region. Further, the Direct-to-Consumer segment’s sales rose 9.2%, backed by strong performances across all regions.

Upbeat Outlook

Interestingly, Skechers raised full-year guidance owing to a strong second-half order flow. The company now expects earnings per share between $4.08 and $4.18 on revenue of $8.875 billion to $8.975 billion. This surpasses previous estimates of $3.95 to $4.10 in earnings and $8.725 to $8.875 billion in revenues.

Further, SKX forecasts that third-quarter sales will come between $2.30 and $2.35 billion. EPS is expected to fall in the range of $1.10 to $1.15.

Is SKX a Good Stock to Buy?

Currently, SKX has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buy and two Hold recommendations. After a year-to-date rally of over 2%, the analysts’ average price target on Skechers stock of $76.33 per share implies a 19.81% upside potential.

However, it’s worth noting that the company’s Q2 earnings report may cause analysts to change their ratings.

See more SKX analyst ratings

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.