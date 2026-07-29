SKT Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/31/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SKT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.97% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SKT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SKT's low point in its 52 week range is $29.235 per share, with $42.525 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.12.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SKT makes up 4.18% of the Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (Symbol: PSR) which is trading up by about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding SKT).
In Wednesday trading, Tanger Inc shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »
Further SKT Research:
- Institutional Holders of SKT
- Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SKT
- Stocks Analysts Like But Hedge Funds Are Selling
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.