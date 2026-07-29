SKT Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/31/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/31/26, Tanger Inc (Symbol: SKT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 8/14/26. As a percentage of SKT's recent stock price of $42.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of Tanger Inc to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when SKT shares open for trading on 7/31/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SKT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.97% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SKT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SKT's low point in its 52 week range is $29.235 per share, with $42.525 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.12.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SKT makes up 4.18% of the Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (Symbol: PSR) which is trading up by about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding SKT).

In Wednesday trading, Tanger Inc shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

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Further SKT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.