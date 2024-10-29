SKS Technologies Highlights at Microcap Investment Conference

SKS Technologies Group Limited (AU:SKS) has released an update.

SKS Technologies Group Limited, listed on the ASX as SKS, recently presented at the 13th Annual Australian Microcap Investment Conference. The company shared a general overview of its activities, emphasizing the need for investors to consider their financial positions and objectives before making investment decisions. SKS Technologies highlighted potential risks and uncertainties, advising caution with forward-looking statements.

